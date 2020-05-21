Coronavirus: Oman records 327 new cases, three new deaths

Oman recorded 327 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing the total nnumber of confirmed cases in the country to 6,370 and the virus-related death toll to 30, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The ministry detected 105 cases in Omani citizens and 222 cases in non-Omani expatriates.

The three deaths were of expats who had arrived at health facilities too late, the ministry said, adding that they may have hesitated to reach out to medical authorities out of fear or other reasons.

Most of the people currently infected with the coronavirus do not need to be admitted to hospitals or medical facilities, but they are self-isolating at home and in constant communication with health officials, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Oman rose to 1,821.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures and maintain social distancing practices.

Oman on Monday banned all social gatherings relating to Eid al-Fitr and said that violators will be fined or jailed.

Eid prayers, livestock auctions, family visits, and group celebrations will be prohibited during the holiday as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the committee added.

