Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,554 new infections, one death over past 24 hours

Qatar reported 1,554 new coronavirus cases and one fatality over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 31,346, the health ministry said on Thursday.
آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر— وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) May 21, 2020
Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/lVt45oQ8oS
Qatar currently has the second highest number of cases in the GCC region despite its smaller population of only 2.76 million.
The first case in the country was confirmed on February 27, but the number of cases began to rise more steeply from mid-March onwards, beginning with the announcement of 238 new cases in a single day on March 11.
Last Update: 16:02 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02