Coronavirus: Macron ‘willing to go to Camp David’ for Trump G7 Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron is prepared to attend in person a G7 summit hosted by US counterpart Donald Trump if the coronavirus health situation allows it, the Elysee said on Wednesday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.



Trump had earlier said he could restore plans to hold the annual G7 summit in person at his Camp David retreat, after previously ordering the event to take place by videoconference.

Macron is “willing to go to Camp David if the health conditions allow,” said a French presidential official, noting that the “G7 is a major meeting.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Coronavirus deaths top 325,000 worldwide



More than 325,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States, since it broke out in China in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1800 GMT Wednesday.

The virus has killed 325,003 people in the world and infected 4,939,642. There have been 169,671 fatalities in Europe for 1,944,207 cases. In the United States, 92,387 people have died, the highest figure for fatalities.

The United Kingdom has the second worst death toll at an official 35,704, ahead of Italy (32,330), France (28,132) and Spain (27,888).

Last Update: 07:27 KSA 10:27 - GMT 07:27