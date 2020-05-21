UAE announces four coronavirus deaths, 892 new infections, and 946 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates registered four more deaths on Thursday as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to health officials who added the country also detected 892 new cases of infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 26,898 so far.
Health officials also confirmed that 946 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 12,755 since the outbreak first began.
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the country has conducted over 43,000 COVID-19 tests so far.
Health officials in the UAE have launched a nationwide campaign to encourage citizens and residents to download and begin using the country’s official COVID-19 testing and contact tracing app Alhosn.
The Alhosn app was launched late last month jointly by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abu Dhabi Health Authority, and Dubai Health Authority.
The UAE Government announced earlier this week that the nationwide disinfection program has been extended starting from May 20 until further notice, and the curfew will now be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Last Update: 18:32 KSA 21:32 - GMT 18:32