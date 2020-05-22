Bahrain registers 135 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths in five days

Bahrain recorded 135 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which were detected in migrant workers, bringing the total number of active infections in the country to 4,289, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The island kingdom’s Ministry of Health also announced that an additional 158 cases of COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus and have now been removed from the isolation and treatment centers they were receiving treatment at.

Recent data on Bahrain’s Ministry of Health website showed that 135 new cases of coronavirus were recorded, including 78 cases among migrant workers, 56 cases of infections due to contacts with existing cases, and one case of a patient arriving from abroad, bringing the number of infected to 4,289 so far.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Of the infected cases, seven are currently under critical care while 26 are receiving treatment. The rest of the 4,282 cases are in stable condition.

The total number of recoveries in Bahrain reached 3,873 cases as of Thursday.

So far, no new deaths have been recorded in five days, while the death toll currently stands at 12.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Bahrain expands bed capacity at its isolation, quarantine centers

Coronavirus: One person in Bahrain infects 16 family members during Ramadan gathering

Coronavirus: Bahrain Crown Prince’s expert hails strategy that led to early reopening

Earlier this week, Bahraini health officials have been stressing on the importance of the convalescent plasma transfusion protocol in treating coronavirus.

“When the human body is infected with any virus, including COVID-19, the immune system begins to form antibodies. Those antibodies help the body overcome the virus and recover from disease. The antibodies are present in the plasma component of blood,” said Dr. Manal al-Sayed Ahmed, hematology and internal medicine specialist at Bahrain’s BDF hospital.

Last Update: 20:44 KSA 23:44 - GMT 20:44