Bahrain reports 164 new coronavirus cases, 131 recoveries

Bahrain has recorded 164 new coronavirus cases and 131 recoveries. Of the new cases, 94 were found in expatriate workers, 56 were contacts of active cases, and two were travel-related infections, the country's Ministry of Health reported.

Today marks six days since the country has reported a death, and 12 so far have died from COVID-19.

There have been 8,039 cases of coronavirus in the island kingdom, according to Reuters' figures.

Last week Bahrain increased bed capacity to 9,746 beds across its isolation and quarantine centers.

“The ministry is following a comprehensive national plan initiated by the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which is continually reviewed and modified based on COVID-19 developments,” al-Saleh said in a statement carried by state-run Bahrain News Agency at the time.

In mid-April, Bahrain began clinical trials using convalescent plasma transfusion to combat the disease in patients who are currently infected.

