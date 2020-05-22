Coronavirus: Oman announces new death, total now 32

Oman has announced a new death from coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 32 as of Friday.

The person was a 70-year-old Omani citizen, according to a statement from Oman's Ministry of Health issued via Twitter.

On the previous day, Oman recorded 327 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6,370.

The three deaths were expats who had arrived at health facilities too late, the ministry said, adding that they may have hesitated to reach out to medical authorities out of fear or other reasons.

The #Ministry_of_Health (MOH) announces the death of a 70-year-old #Omani citizen with coronavirus #COVID19 The number of #COVID19 deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to (32).

MOH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/C2Nf2d45kx — وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) May 22, 2020

On Monday, Oman banned all social gatherings relating to Eid al-Fitr and said that violators will be fined or jailed.

Eid prayers, livestock auctions, family visits, and group celebrations will be prohibited during the holiday as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the committee added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE officials encourage public to join COVID-19 tracing app Alhosn



Coronavirus: UAE reports 941 new cases, six deaths over past 24 hours

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to quarantine banknotes, coins up to 20 days

Last Update: 08:42 KSA 11:42 - GMT 08:42