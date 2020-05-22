Coronavirus: Oman records 424 new cases, bringing total to 6,794 with 32 deaths

Oman has recorded 424 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the sultanate to 6,794, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced one new death, bringing the total to 32.

The person was a 70-year-old Omani citizen, according to a statement from Oman's Ministry of Health issued via Twitter.

On the previous day, Oman recorded 327 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6,370.

The three deaths were expats who had arrived at health facilities too late, the ministry said, adding that they may have hesitated to reach out to medical authorities out of fear or other reasons.

On Monday, Oman banned all social gatherings relating to Eid al-Fitr and said that violators will be fined or jailed.

Eid prayers, livestock auctions, family visits, and group celebrations will be prohibited during the holiday as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the committee added.

Last Update: 09:34 KSA 12:34 - GMT 09:34