Coronavirus: Russia reports 150 deaths in new daily record

Russia has reported a record daily rise of 150 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's official nationwide death toll up to 3,249.



The country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 8,894 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 326,448.

Russian doctors voice concerns

The announcement comes after Russian doctors voiced concerns over the conditions in the country.

Residents near the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, a Moscow hospital now treating virus patients, complained when they saw medical workers walking out of the building in full protective gear, fearing the workers would spread contagion.

“Maybe once the disease knocks on the door of every family, then the attitude to medics will change,” said Dr. Alexander Gadzyra, a surgeon who works exhausting shifts.

The outbreak has put enormous pressure on Russia’s medical community. While state media hails some of them as heroes, doctors and nurses interviewed by The Associated Press say they are fighting both the virus and a system that fails to support them.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK to outline quarantine for international arrivals

Coronavirus: UAE officials encourage public to join COVID-19 tracing app Alhosn



Coronavirus: UAE reports 941 new cases, six deaths over past 24 hours



Last Update: 07:42 KSA 10:42 - GMT 07:42