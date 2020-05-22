Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia announces 2,642 new cases, bringing the total to 67,719

Saudi Arabia announced 2,642 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total in the Kingdom to 67,719 cases, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.

The increase is higher than the previous day's 2,532 new cases and 12 new deaths.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In line with the recent trend, the largest number of cases was reported in the capital Riyadh, where there were 856 new cases. The region with the second-highest number was Jeddah, with 403, followed by 289 in Mecca and 205 in Medina.

The majority of the cases were non-Saudi Arabians - 62 percent - with the remaining 38 percent citizens. Almost three quarters - 73 percent - of the cases were men. Only 11 percent were children.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (2642) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2963) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (39,003) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/oElbyhSNxi — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 22, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed praises Dubai's proactive COVID-19 response

Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,830 new cases, total above 40,000, two new deaths

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports large rise of 955 cases, total now 19,564, 9 new deaths

Saudi Arabia’s 24-hour Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior last week announced it will introduce a 24-hour lockdown and curfew across the Kingdom during the upcoming Eid holidays May 23-27.

Eid al-Fitr, which is expected to begin on May 23 pending the moon sighting, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The lockdown is set to begin on May 23 and end on May 27, depending on when authorities announce the start of the holiday.

Gatherings of no more than five people, or gatherings with more than one family who do not live in the same household are banned, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Violators will be fined and penalized.

Read more: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s 24-hour Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Saudi Arabia to quarantine money, notes

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and metal coins it receives domestically or from foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as part of precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

“We have taken precautionary measures to isolate and sterilize both paper and metal currencies, whether coming from inside or outside the Kingdom, by isolating them for a period of 14 days, and up to 20 days, depending on where it has come from,” SAMA said in a promotional video explaining their procedures.

SAMA said that the currencies would be placed in specific cages where sterilization could be applied, in addition to sorting all banknotes to ensure their quality and cleanliness.

Read more: Saudi Arabia to quarantine banknotes, coins up to 20 days

Developing.

Last Update: 13:22 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22