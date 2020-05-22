Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to quarantine banknotes, coins up to 20 days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and metal coins it receives domestically or from foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as part of precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

“We have taken precautionary measures to isolate and sterilize both paper and metal currencies, whether coming from inside or outside the Kingdom, by isolating them for a period of 14 days, and up to 20 days, depending on where it has come from,” SAMA said in a promotional video explaining their procedures.

SAMA said that the currencies would be placed in specific cages where sterilization could be applied, in addition to sorting all banknotes to ensure their quality and cleanliness.

The monetary authority stressed that it would then sort the banknotes according to its standards and would destroy dirty and unfit notes immediately.

SAMA said it has directed financial institutions to take the necessary precautionary measures to ensure currencies are sanitary.

Saudi Arabia reported a steady increase of 2,532 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths, which brings the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 65,077 and the virus-related death toll to 351, the Ministry of Health announced.

