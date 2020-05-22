Coronavirus: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed praises Dubai's proactive COVID-19 response

Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed, the chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said on Friday that the proactive approach taken by the ruler of Dubai has enabled the UAE to minimize the negative impact of the virus.
.@SheikhMansoor, Chairman of #Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: @HHShkMohd's principals of being proactive and taking preemptive action has enabled us to respond to the global pandemic and minimise its grave repercussions. pic.twitter.com/RjsUuWfQMD— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 22, 2020
.@SheikhMansoor: The #UAE's scientific scene is now experiencing its best phase. Scientists of the UAE are placing our nation among the countries shaping the world's future. The Command & Control Centre plays a major role at the heart of the nation's efforts to combat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wlWqueJHqP— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 22, 2020