Coronavirus: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed praises Dubai's proactive COVID-19 response

Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed, the chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said on Friday that the proactive approach taken by the ruler of Dubai has enabled the UAE to minimize the negative impact of the virus.

The UAE began implementing measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus back in early March, announcing the closure of schools on March 3. Dubai has implemented the strictest rules of the seven emirates that make up the UAE and was the only emirate to have a 24-hour curfew in place before restrictions were eased at the beginning of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the proactive response taken by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

“.@sheikhmansoor, Chairman of #Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: @HHShkMohd's principals of being proactive and taking preemptive action has enabled us to respond to the global pandemic and minimise its grave repercussions,” tweeted the official Dubai media account.

He reportedly made the comments while chairing a meeting of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

Sheikh Mansoor also praised the UAE’s scientific community for its response to the pandemic.

“The #UAE's scientific scene is now experiencing its best phase. Scientists of the UAE are placing our nation among the countries shaping the world's future. The Command & Control Centre plays a major role at the heart of the nation's efforts to combat COVID-19,” tweeted the official Dubai Media account.

Last Update: 12:39 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39