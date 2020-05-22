Coronavirus: UK to outline quarantine for international arrivals

The UK will outline its plans for a coronavirus quarantine for international arrivals later on Friday, according to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

The plans will be outlined by Home Secretary Priti Patel, Lewis told Sky News.

The UK has so far avoided any quarantine measures for international arrivals, despite many other countries adopting this procedure. The country has been one of the worst hit by coronavirus, with more than 40,000 confirmed deaths.

Many observers have criticized the UK government for acting too slowly.

With Reuters.

Last Update: 07:00 KSA 10:00 - GMT 07:00