Church of Holy Sepulchre to reopen from May 24

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre will reopen Sunday after a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian authorities in the holy city said.

“Starting on Sunday 24 this most Holy Place will be accessible again to the faithful for visits and prayers,” leaders of the three denominations that share the site said in a statement on Saturday, adding that measures will be enforced to “avoid the risk of a new spread of the COVID-19 infection.”

Last Update: 13:03 KSA 16:03 - GMT 13:03