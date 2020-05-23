Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 360 new cases

Bahrain announced 360 new coronavirus cases, 220 of which were detected in expatriate workers, and 140 were found to have come into contact with active cases. There have been 366 new recoveries in the country, the Ministry of Health reported Saturday.

There are currently 4,300 active cases in the country, and there are 28 patients receiving treatment, with eight in critical care.

There have been no new reported coronavirus-related deaths for a week in the country.

Yesterday, Reuters reported there had been 8,338 cases in the country. As of Saturday, that number climbs to 8,698 cases.

Last week Bahrain increased bed capacity to 9,746 beds across its isolation and quarantine centers.

“The ministry is following a comprehensive national plan initiated by the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which is continually reviewed and modified based on COVID-19 developments,” al-Saleh said in a statement carried by state-run Bahrain News Agency at the time.

