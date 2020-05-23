Coronavirus: Emirates airlines sets hygiene, health standards as it resumes operation

The Dubai-based Emirates airlines has added new measures on the ground and on board as it resumes passenger flights to nine destinations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including fitting its cabin crew with (Personal Protective Equipment) outfits.

The new measures were shown in a promotional video on Thursday as the airlines resumed regularly scheduled passenger flights to nine cities in eight countries, including providing connections between the UK and Australia.

"Emirates is implementing a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the traveler’s journey, to enhance the sanitization of all touchpoints, and ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees. The risk of catching an infection on an aircraft is already very low, but we have spared no effort in reviewing and redesigning every step, from check-in to disembarkation. Every measure implemented is an additional reduction in risk, and taken altogether, our aim is really to make flying as safe as possible,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, in a statement.

Part of the new measures includes the provision of complementary hygiene kits to all passengers at check-in counters at Dubai International Airport. The kits include masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.

Gloves and masks will be made mandatory for all customers and employees at the airport in Dubai, while only masks are mandated on Emirates flights.

Emirates also unveiled its new uniforms for cabin crew who will be fully kitted out in PPEs.

Emirates said its cabins are also fitted with advanced HEPA air filters which can remove 99.97 percent of viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from cabin air.

The United Arab Emirates registered four more deaths on Friday as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to health officials who added the country also detected 994 new cases of infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 27,892 so far.

