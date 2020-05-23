Coronavirus: Iran begins opening businesses, religious sites for Eid al-Fitr

Iran on Saturday moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eases restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.



Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr elebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television.



Holy shrines - some of which became focal points of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran - will reopen Monday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iran urges against Eid travel as COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus: Iran says its ‘curbing virus’ despite reporting over 2,000 new cases

Zarif tweets anti-Israel poster, crops out image of Soleimani plastered on al-Aqsa

Watch: #Iran had closed mosques in mid-March due to #coronavirus, but reversed its decision temporarily recently, opening mosques for the Islamic holy #Ramadan night of Laylat al-Qadr.https://t.co/tSfcHpDZX1 pic.twitter.com/ofr1ZRxYYP — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 13, 2020

Rouhani announces opening

Rouhani had said last week that the shrines would open for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. Some areas of the shrines such as narrow corridors will stay shut.



All workers in the country will return to work next Saturday.



“We can say we have passed the three stages regarding the coronavirus,” Rouhani said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The fourth phase is containment in 10 of Iran’s 31 provinces, where the situation is better and screening will intensify while infected patients will be separated from the rest of the population.



The president said last week that restaurants would reopen after Ramadan and sports activities would resume without spectators. Universities, but not medical schools, will reopen on June 6.



Rouhani said on Saturday that 88 percent of the fatalities from COVID-19 in Iran were victims with underlying illnesses.



According to health ministry figures, more than 7,000 have so far died from the pandemic in Iran and more than 130,000 have been infected.

Opinion: Iran’s coronavirus strategy: Neglect its people, revive its proxies

Last Update: 09:50 KSA 12:50 - GMT 09:50