Coronavirus: Oman reports 463 new cases, total now 7,527

Oman reported 463 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 7,527.

The death toll remains at 34.

The ministry added that 1,848 people had recovered from the virus.

Oman has recorded 424 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the sultanate to 6,794, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Oman continues steady projection

The day before, the ministry announced one new death, bringing the total to 32.

The person was a 70-year-old Omani citizen, according to a statement from Oman's Ministry of Health issued via Twitter.

On the same day, Oman recorded 424 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6,370.

The three deaths were expats who had arrived at health facilities too late, the ministry said, adding that they may have hesitated to reach out to medical authorities out of fear or other reasons.

Developing.

Last Update: 09:36 KSA 12:36 - GMT 09:36