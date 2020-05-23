Coronavirus: Russia reports 9,434 new cases, an increase on previous day

Russia reported on Saturday 9,434 new coronavirus cases as the outbreak in the country continues to worsen, with the total number of cases now 335,882.

The number is an increase on the 8,894 new cases announced on Friday, a day in which authorities also recorded a record number of 150 deaths in one day.

Saturday's death toll was a slightly lower 139, bringing the overall death toll to 3,388.

Russian doctors voice concerns

The announcement comes after Russian doctors voiced concerns over the conditions in the country.

Residents near the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, a Moscow hospital now treating virus patients, complained when they saw medical workers walking out of the building in full protective gear, fearing the workers would spread contagion.

“Maybe once the disease knocks on the door of every family, then the attitude to medics will change,” said Dr. Alexander Gadzyra, a surgeon who works exhausting shifts.

The outbreak has put enormous pressure on Russia’s medical community. While state media hails some of them as heroes, doctors and nurses interviewed by The Associated Press say they are fighting both the virus and a system that fails to support them.

