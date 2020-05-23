Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 2,442 new cases, total 70,161

Saudi Arabia has reported 2,442 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 70,161, according to a Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The increase is lower than the previous two days, in which 2,532 and 2,642 new cases were registered.

Regionally, the largest number of cases was reported in the capital Riyadh, where there were 794 new cases. The region with the second-highest number was Mecca, with 466, followed by Jeddah where there were 444 cases. The figures show a jump in daily cases in Mecca, which had only reported 289 new cases on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Sixty-five percent of the new cases were non-Saudi nationals. Just over one in five were women, with mean making up the remaining 79 percent.

The rise in cases continues as Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The Kingdom has imposed a 24-hour lockdown during Eid, with a ban on gatherings of more than five people or gatherings with more than one family who do not live in the same household.

The Ministry of Health urged all citizens and residents to follow precautionary measures during the holiday to help prevent the virus from spreading.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (2442) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (15) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2233) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (41,236) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/fEGjaByvWT — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 23, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iraqi officials visit Saudi Arabia in masks, highlighting COVID-19 norms

Eid al-Fitr to begin on Sunday in Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s 24-hour Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Developing.

Last Update: 13:15 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15