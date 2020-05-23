Coronavirus: Saudi citizens returning from abroad must use ‘Tatamman’ e-bracelet

Saudi Arabia introduced a new coronavirus-related health measure, an electronic bracelet for all Saudi nationals returning to the Kingdom from abroad, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

All Saudi citizens returning from abroad will be provided with a smart bracelet linked to the “Tataman” (which translates to ‘rest assured’) mobile application.

The Ministry of Health will direct the returning citizens to isolate themselves at home, and follow-up daily to check up on their health.

Those who do not adhere to the ministry’s instructions will be subject to penalties.

The “Tataman” application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for android phones (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tetaman.home) and from the Apple Store for iOS phones (https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/%D8%AA%D8%B7%D9%85%D9%86/id1503939198).

The Ministry reiterated that anyone showing coronavirus symptoms or wants an examination can use the self-assessment service on the “Mawid” application and can also reach out by calling the 937 call center, which is available 24/7.

There are 70,161 confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 41,236 recovered COVID-19 patients, and 379 deaths due to the virus, as of Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

