Coronavirus: UAE reports 812 new cases, 3 deaths, tally at 28,704 cases, 244 deaths

The UAE reported on Saturday 812 new coronavirus cases, and three deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country up to 28,704 cases and the death toll up to 244.

The number of recovered patients also increased by 697 cases, bringing the total up to 14,495 recoveries.

The number of new cases reported over the past 24 hours is the lowest the UAE has reported in the last couple of days. The country had reported 994 cases on Friday, 894 on Thursday, 941 on Wednesday, 873 on Tuesday, and 832 on Monday.

During the last two months, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, received more than 60,000 calls via its hotline with inquires and requests to make appointments for examination or screening for the coronavirus.

“In the past two months only, the team responsible for the Estijaba hotline completed an average of 10,000 calls a day, with more than 400 calls per hour. 39 percent of the calls received are for outpatient booking requests, with the other 61 percent for COVID-19 related enquiries and comments,” state news agency WAM reported.

UAE-made ventilators

A team of local and international experts from the Dubai Future Foundation have developed a UAE-made ventilator which should help the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to meet its growing demand for COVID-19 related medical equipment.

Trials to test the ventilator will be conducted in the coming days.

“The team designed and tested medical ventilators that can provide oxygen to patients for long periods and efficiently adapt to changes in vital indicators such as blood pressure, heart rate and temperature. The ventilators can be made from materials that can be easily procured and manufactured,” state news agency WAM reported.

