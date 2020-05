Qatar reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases, 620 recoveries, and two new deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health announced Saturday. There are 33,679 active cases in the country.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 42,213.

The Ministry also announced that there were 4,152 tested in the last 24 hours. Mass testing has been said to be one of the most important aspects in controlling COVID-19's spread.

