UAE announces four coronavirus deaths, 994 new infections, and 1,043 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates registered four more deaths on Friday as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to health officials who added the country also detected 994 new cases of infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 27,892 so far.

The UAE said it has conducted over 50,000 additional COVID-19 tests in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention also said the four deaths were registered in patients of different nationalities from COVID-19, adding that the total number of deaths has now reached 241.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of another 1,043 cases after receiving the necessary medical treatment, taking the total number of those recovered from coronavirus in the UAE to 13,798.

Health officials in the UAE have launched a nationwide campaign to encourage citizens and residents to download and begin using the country’s official COVID-19 testing and contact tracing app Alhosn.

The United Arab Emirates has announced that Sunday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr. The announcement was made after the moon-sighting committee held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister on Friday.

