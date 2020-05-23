US registers 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded a further 1,260 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 95,921 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged more than 1.6 million cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday).

The tolls climbed ever higher even as US President Donald Trump, facing an uphill battle to be reelected in November, continued to pressure state and local governments to reopen the American economy.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Health workers move a patient wearing a face mask at the at NYU Langone Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)

On Friday he demanded state governors classify churches, synagogues, and mosques as “essential services” on the same level as food and drug stores, and immediately allow them to hold services despite COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Trump calls on governors to reopen churches

Coroanvirus: Trump claims he finally wore mask, but refuses to be photographed

Coronavirus: Your guide to spending Eid al-Fitr in the UAE amid COVID-19

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend,” said the president -- who counts religious conservatives as a core of his electoral base.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

As governors generally have the power to order openings and closings, it was not clear whether Trump had any authority to force them to remove restrictions on worship services.

But Trump has previously given his support to street protests demanding the end of lockdown measures.

Last Update: 01:19 KSA 04:19 - GMT 01:19