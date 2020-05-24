Brazil breaks its coronavirus records after overtaking Russia as 2nd highest in cases
Brazilian army officers disinfect a shelter for elderly people, homeless and patients with mental disorders, amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Brazil now has 347,398 confirmed cases, trailing only the US globally, from 330,890 on Friday. Still, its death toll of 22,013, up from 21,048 in the previous 24 hours, trails the US and some of the most infected European countries, including the UK and Spain.
As the country shattered records and the contamination curve fails to flatten, President Jair Bolsonaro remains adamant about his crusade to reopen commerce and the economy, and to tout the malaria and lupus drug chloroquine even though there isn’t sufficient scientific proof to back it up for COVID-19. His stance has proved too much – two health ministers have resigned amid the pandemic. The ministry is currently being run provisionally by an army general.
Earlier on Saturday, Nelson Teich, who resigned last week as health minister after 29 days on the job, refused an invitation to act as a counselor for his replacement. In a Twitter post, Teich said that it wouldn’t be coherent to accept that one week after leaving the job.