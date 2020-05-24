Coronavirus: Kuwait continues steady rise with 838 new cases, total 21,302

Kuwait reported 838 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 21,302 on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The increase is slightly less than the previous day's rise of 900, but continues the recent increase in cases in the country.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health also confirmed eight new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 156.

According to a statement by the ministry on Twitter, 6,117 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 15,029 active cases.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 838 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 370 حالة شفاء، و 8 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 21,302 حالة pic.twitter.com/1urIFGmJlG — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) May 24, 2020

UAE, Oman coronavirus updates

On the same day, the UAE announced over half of its total cases had recovered.

A total of 15,056 people have recovered in the country so far after 561 new recoveries were recorded out of a total 29,485 cases detected.

Neighboring Oman recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with an increase of 513 cases bringing the total in the country to 7,770 on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

