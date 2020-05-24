Coronavirus: More than half of UAE cases have recovered despite 781 new cases

More than half of those infected with coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates have recovered, despite an additional 781 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
A total of 15,056 people have recovered in the country so far after 561 new recoveries were recorded out of a total 29,485 cases detected.
The ministry also announced that one person who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died due to complications. The death toll, however, remains relatively low with 245 total fatalities.
Meanwhile, the health ministry continues to expand its testing efforts with 35,000 new tests administered over the past 24 hours.
The UAE has the third highest number of cases in the GCC, with Qatar having the second and Saudi Arabia confirming the highest number of cases in the region. However, the country was the first in the wider Middle East to record a coronavirus case, a 73-year-old Chinese woman on January 29. The announcement was followed shortly by several other cases, most of whom were also Chinese tourists.