Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 2,399 new cases, bringing total to 72,560 on Eid

Saudi Arabia reported 2,399 new coronavirus cases on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, bringing the total to 72,560.

Riyadh remained the area with the highest daily increase, but Mecca had a higher increase than recent days, with 611 new cases in the province.

Jeddah reported the third highest number of new cases, with 474.

The Ministry of Health also reported 2,284 recoveries from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 43,520.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the Kingdom is 390, after 11 new deaths.

In line with recent trends, 79 percent of the new cases were men. Thirty-four percent were Saudi Arabian citizens, with the remaining 66 percent foreign nationals.

COVID-19 roundup: UAE, Oman, Kuwait

On Sunday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the Arabian Gulf, the UAE announced over half of its total cases had recovered.

A total of 15,056 people have recovered in the country so far after 561 new recoveries were recorded out of a total 29,485 cases detected.

The announcement came as the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi issued guidelines for hotels and hotel beaches and bars to reopen soon.

Neighboring Oman recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with an increase of 513 cases bringing the total in the country to 7,770.

Saudi Arabia's northeastern neighbor Kuwait reported a rise of 838 new coronavirus cases, in line with its recently increased rate.

Kuwait's total is now 21,302.

