The United States is pushing relations with China to “the brink of a new Cold War.” the Chinese foreign minister said on Sunday, with tensions soaring over coronavirus, Hong Kong’s status and other issues.

“It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War,” foreign minister Wang Yi told reporters.

Last Update: 07:39 KSA 10:39 - GMT 07:39