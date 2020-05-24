Wuhan conducts over 1.1 million COVID-19 tests in one day, say officials

The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,146,156 nucleic acid tests on May 23, the local health authority said on Sunday, compared with 1,470,950 tests a day earlier.

Wuhan began a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city's release from a virtual lockdown on April 8.

Also on Sunday the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan said claims promoted by the Trump administration that the global coronavirus pandemic originated at the institute in the central Chinese city are a “pure fabrication.”

A woman wearing protective suit is seen at a hospital after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Wang Yanyi was quoted by state media Sunday as saying the institute did not have “any knowledge before that nor had we ever met, researched or kept the virus … We didn’t even know about the existence of the virus, so how could it be leaked from our lab when we didn’t have it?”

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly said they suspect the virus that was first detected in Wuhan was somehow released from the laboratory.

