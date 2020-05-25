Bahrain reports 336 new coronavirus cases, as country begins to re-open

Bahrain reported on Sunday 336 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 9,138, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported the recovery of 122 coronavirus patient, raising the total number of recoveries up to 4,587.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Most of the new cases were expat workers, 231 out of 336, while the other 105 were people who came into contact with previously infected individuals.

Bahrain had opened on Saturday a new coronavirus treatment center in A’ali. It is equipped with isolation facilities and has 814 beds.

Resumption of activities

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Waleed al-Manea, had said on Friday that non-essential medical services were allowed to resume operations, provided that people follow the coronavirus precautionary guidelines and maintain social distancing, according to state news agency BNA.

He also added that professional athletes will be allowed to resume their sport exercises in outdoor spaces and swimming pools, given they follow precautionary measures.

Outdoor cinemas will also be allowed to operate, while indoor theatres will remain closed.

All salons and barber shops will re-open as of May 27.

“Curfew is not required for the time being, as long as all members of the community continue to commit to the health and social distancing guidelines issued,” said al-Manea.

Meanwhile, all commercial gyms, fitness studios, swimming pools, and recreation centers remain closed. Restaurants, tourist facilities, and cafes are to remain limited to delivery and take-out only. Shisha (hookah) cafes, public halls and event centers remain closed.

As for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, he said that greetings should be exchanged virtually and that “Eidiyas”, money given to children to celebrate Eid, should be transferred electronically using bank and money transfer application.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Bahrain reports new coronavirus cases among expat workers, uses contact tracer app

Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 164 cases, one death, hails plasma transfusion benefits

Coronavirus: One person in Bahrain infects 16 family members during Ramadan gathering

Last Update: 22:32 KSA 01:32 - GMT 22:32