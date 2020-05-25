CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Hydroxychloroquine trials in COVID-19 patients suspended, says WHO

Reuters Monday 25 May 2020
A clinical trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients has been suspended amid safety concerns, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board. The other arms of the trial are continuing,” Tedros told an online briefing.

Last Update: 16:44 KSA 19:44 - GMT 16:44

