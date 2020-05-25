Coronavirus: Joe Biden makes first public appearance since march 15

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, emerged from more than two months seclusion on Monday, wearing a black face mask during a visit to lay a wreath on the day the United States honors its war dead amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Thank you for your service,” the former vice president said to a well-wisher after paying his respects at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.
Biden’s last public appearance was March 15 before going into isolation at his Delaware home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Biden allies told to attack Trump’s post-coronavirus stimulus efforts as ‘cronyism’
Biden to keep US embassy in Jerusalem if elected rather than move back to Tel Aviv
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 16:41 KSA 19:41 - GMT 16:41