Coronavirus: Kuwait sees slight drop in daily cases with 665 new infections

Kuwait saw a slight drop in daily coronavirus cases on Monday after detecting 665 new infections over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
Recovery numbers have also been on the rise with 508 new recoveries raising the total to 6,621.
The ministry also recorded nine new fatalities after individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus died, a health ministry spokesman said during a daily press conference. The country's relatively low death toll reached 165.
Most of those who tested positive for the virus are expats. A total of 195 are Indian, 148 Kuwaiti nationals, 96 Egyptians and 73 people from Bangladesh, according to the spokesman.
He also said most of the 15,181 active cases are in stable condition with 182 in the intensive care unit.
Kuwait was quick to implement preventative measures after it recorded its first cases in February. The government most recently announced that individuals not wearing a face mask will either face a maximum of three months in jail or a 5,000 KD ($16,172) fine, as part of measures in place to combat the spread of the virus.
A nationwide curfew from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. is still in effect until May 30; however, it could be extended.
