Coronavirus: Kuwait will not extend 24-hour curfew

Kuwait will not extend its 24-hour curfew beyond May 30, according to the country’s interior minister.
Kuwait reported 838 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 21,302.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health also confirmed eight new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 156.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
According to a statement by the ministry on Twitter, 6,117 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 15,029 active cases.
- Developing
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:34 KSA 21:34 - GMT 18:34