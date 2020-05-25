CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait will not extend 24-hour curfew

Police and civil aviation personnel wearing protective face masks work at the Kuwait Airport in Kuwait City, Kuwait on April 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Monday 25 May 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait will not extend its 24-hour curfew beyond May 30, according to the country’s interior minister.

Kuwait reported 838 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 21,302.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health also confirmed eight new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 156.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to a statement by the ministry on Twitter, 6,117 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 15,029 active cases.

- Developing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:34 KSA 21:34 - GMT 18:34

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top