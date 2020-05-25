The death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Sweden has topped 4,000, statistics published by the Public Health Agency showed on Monday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The data published on the agency's website showed that deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, had risen to 4,029 from 3,998 a day earlier while the number of confirmed cases amounted to 33,843 up from 33,459.
Sweden has taken a soft-touch approach to fighting the virus, leaving most schools, shops and restaurants open and relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Accumulated deaths in the pandemic in Sweden have been many times higher relative to the size of the population than in its Nordic neighbors, but still lower than in some hard-hit countries, such as Spain and Britain, that implemented strict lockdowns.
Coronavirus: Sweden records over 4,000 deaths despite herd immunity approach
The death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Sweden has topped 4,000, statistics published by the Public Health Agency showed on Monday.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 31747 Views Wuhan lab had 3 live strains of bat coronavirus, none match COVID-19: Chinese media
- 4597 Views Pakistan Airlines PK 8303 hit runway, took off before crashing
- 3475 Views Clinical trials of coronavirus drug favipiravir enter final stage
- 2959 Views Effect of sunlight and heat on coronavirus being studied: Saudi Arabia official
- 2685 Views Coronavirus: Discover which curfew movement permits are available in Saudi Arabia
- 2014 Views Eid amid coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman says hard times will pass
- 66141 Views Coronavirus: All you need to know about UAE’s stricter fines for violating rules
- 51911 Views Coronavirus: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s 24-hour Eid al-Fitr lockdown
- 31747 Views Wuhan lab had 3 live strains of bat coronavirus, none match COVID-19: Chinese media
- 21942 Views Coronavirus: UAE’s 38,000 COVID-19 tests detect 873 new cases, total passes 25,000
- 17347 Views Saudi Arabia’s residents may be deported if they violate coronavirus rules in shops
- 17131 Views Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi, 107 onboard: Reports