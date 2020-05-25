Eid: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman virtually greets MoD officials

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Defense through a video call on Sunday.

The Prince said: “What pains me this Eid, is that it’s a day of joy and it’s our duty as Muslims to rejoice and I couldn’t be with you today,” state news agency SPA reported.

“But the bad conditions will pass, God willing, and we are heading towards the good, God willing. This is thanks to the fortitude of the men of Saudi Arabia, both military and civilians,” he added.

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Sunday the first day of Eid al-Fitr amid a 24-hour lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many exchanging greetings through social media messages and video calls.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz had thanked the Kingdom’s citizens and residents for adhering to the government’s coronavirus precautionary measures.

“I greatly appreciate you celebrating Eid while staying at home and practicing social distancing,” he said on Saturday in a speech delivered by acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi.

He urged the public to understand that the special circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated preventing Muslims from performing Eid prayers in Mosques and exchanging social visits.

