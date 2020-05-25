Coronavirus: Discover movement permits are available during curfew in Saudi Arabia

Residents and citizens in Saudi Arabia can obtain electronic permits to move during curfew hours for specific purposes through the government’s “Tawakkalna” app.

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew and movement restrictions across the Kingdom from May 23 until May 27 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially during Eid al-Fitr holidays.

However, through the “Tawakkalna” app, which was launched in early May, people in Saudi Arabia can apply for permits to leave their homes during curfew hours.

The list of the available permits are as follows:

Permit for supplies within a neighborhood: People in areas of the Kingdom where there is 24-hour curfew, can use this permit to move in their neighborhood, with a maximum range of three kilometers from the place of residence.

Emergency supply permit: People can use it in places of 24-hour or partial curfew. It is limited to one hour per permit per day, and a maximum of four hours weekly.

Temporary permit for a driver: It is for people who have work permits and need a driver to get to their workplace and return from it. It applies in areas where there is 24-hour or partial curfew. It is limited to one and a half hours and can be applied for twice a day. The driver must be 17 years or older and have an account on the application.

Walking permit: People can use it in places where there is 24-hour or partial curfew. It allows individuals to take walk around in their residential neighborhood for a maximum of one hour. Individuals can only walk a maximum of one kilometer from the place of residence. It can be applied for once a day and has no weekly limit. The permit is not issued between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Permits for work or medical appointments: are issued by employers or medical facilities, and they appear in the app.

As for children: 15 years and older, must have a permit when going out during curfew hours, but children who are younger than 15 years old can go out without a permit during curfew hours, only when they are accompanied by a relative or driver.

What is the difference between 24-hour curfew, partial curfew and complete lockdown?

Partial curfew areas: During the allowed time, people can go out without a permit, but during lockdown hours, they must have a permit.

24-hour curfew areas: People can go out only with a permit.

Complete lockdown areas (quarantined): It is prohibited to leave the house around the clock and any kind of permits are not allowed.

