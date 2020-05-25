UK to reopen thousands of shops as coronavirus lockdown eases, says Johnson

Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centers next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, setting out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.
He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and care showrooms could be reopened as soon as they are able to meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines, and all other non-essential retail from June 15 if the government’s tests are met.
Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section.
“There are careful but deliberate steps on the road to rebuilding our country,” Johnson said.
The UK coronavirus death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 36,914, up 121 from a day earlier, official figures showed on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Up to British Schools to decide whether to reopen: UK public health chief
Coronavirus: UK to outline quarantine for international arrivals
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 19:09 KSA 22:09 - GMT 19:09