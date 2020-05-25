CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

UK to reopen thousands of shops as coronavirus lockdown eases, says Johnson

Johnson holds a daily news conference with Public Health England’s (PHE) Medical Director Yvonne Doyle (not pictured), on the coronavirus at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Monday 25 May 2020
Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centers next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, setting out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and care showrooms could be reopened as soon as they are able to meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines, and all other non-essential retail from June 15 if the government’s tests are met.

“There are careful but deliberate steps on the road to rebuilding our country,” Johnson said.

The UK coronavirus death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 36,914, up 121 from a day earlier, official figures showed on Monday.

