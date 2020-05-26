China to step up military combat preparedness amid coronavirus epidemic: President Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security, state television reported.

China’s performance in fighting the new coronavirus has shown the success of military reform, Xi was quoted as saying, adding that the armed forces should explore new ways of training amid the pandemic.

Xi, who chairs China’s Central Military Commission, made the comments when attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force on the sidelines of the annual session of parliament.

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks by video with patients and medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on March 10, 2020. (AP)

Read more:

China demands US withdraw sanctions on Chinese companies

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to ease restrictions, restart business, return to ‘normal’

Coronavirus: India’s Consulate in Dubai warns against repatriation flights scams

Last Update: 12:32 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32