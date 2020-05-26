Coronavirus: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem first hotel in the world with safeguard label

Dubai hotel Jumeirah Al Naseem became the first hotel in the world to receive Bureau Veritas’ Safeguard label on Monday, a certification given for high hygiene standards as the coronavirus pandemic shines a spotlight on safety.

Paris-based Bureau Veritas is a global testing, inspection and certification company operating in a variety of sectors and checking for health, safety and hygiene. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hotels have been looking to assure customers that it is safe to visit.

“The current situation requires us to go even further to validate the protective measures in place and achieving the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label is an important step in restoring confidence and demonstrating our commitment to operate our hotels to the highest global standards,” José Silva, chief executive officer of Jumeirah Group, said in a statement.

Remote and field audits were carried out by Bureau Veritas prior to the award of the certificate to ensure that protective measures were in place.

“Adapting to the current crisis, we have developed the Safeguard label to certify that appropriate safety standards, training and cleaning protocols are achieved to allow businesses in general and the hospitality sector in particular, to re-commence operations with confidence,” Marcel Hochar, senior vice president Middle East and Central Asia for Bureau Veritas said.

Dubai opens up

Earlier this month, Dubai authorities announced hotel beaches and outdoor tourism and sports activities for groups of five people or less could open following a period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, authorities went further, announcing that all gyms, cinemas and other businesses could reopen starting Wednesday May 27, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

Business will be allowed to operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. but must comply with strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement came after a virtual meeting of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, to evaluate the current health, economic and social situations that the emirate faces. The committee made the decision to allow businesses to resume operations without compromising strict precautionary and preventative measures implemented.

All individuals will still be required to wear face masks as well as maintain social distancing requirements of no less than two meters while in public.

The following business are included in the latest reopening stage: Retail and wholesale shops, education and training institutes, children training centers, sports academies, indoor gyms, fitness clubs, cinemas and various leisure and entertainment activities.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai restricts luxury, focuses on safety for tourism post-pandemic

Dubai reopens business activities as coronavirus curfew eases: 10 questions answered

Swarms of locusts seen in Dubai, municipality says: Situation under control

Last Update: 12:42 KSA 15:42 - GMT 12:42