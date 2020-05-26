Coronavirus: How to use Saudi Arabia’s ‘Tawakkalna’ app to get movement permits

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it will shorten curfew starting from May 28 and will lift it completely on June 21.

Meanwhile, residents and citizens in the Kingdom still need to obtain electronic permits to move during curfew hours.

Here is everything you need to know about how to get a permit through the official “Tawakkalna” app:

Registration

First, you must download the app which is available for Android phones on the Google play store (here) and iOS phones on the Apple store (here).

Start the sign up process, set up a password, and you will receive verification code on the mobile number you registered in the “Absher” online platform.

If you don’t have an “Absher” account, you can either create one, or use someone else’s account to verify your mobile number through the “Tawakkalna Mobile Verification” service in “Absher.”

You can do that by logging into “Absher,” clicking on “individuals,” going to “my services,” then “general services,” click on “Register a Mobile Number for Tawakkalna,” and fill in the three main fields (ID/Iqama number, date of birth and mobile number).

The mobile number you register will receive a verification code to help you create an account on the “Tawakkalna” app.

“Tawakkalna” app user ID and password are different from the ones for “Absher.” They are not interchangeable.

Once you create an account on “Tawakkalna,” you pinpoint your exact location on the map and answer some questions regarding your health.

You then identify any people you sponsor (such as a driver or domestic worker) and dependents in the same place of your residence (such as your children).

For the app to work properly, your phone must be connected to the internet and have GPS enabled at all times. (The app’s internet usage is free, i.e. it will not consume any balance from your data).

Requesting a permit

The movement permits “Tawakkalna” app offers during curfew hours are for specific purposes.

To request a permit, login to your account on “Tawakkalna,” go to “Permissions,” click on the “+” sign and then:

If you need a permit for “supply within the neighborhood,” go to “Supplies,” then click on “Supply within the neighborhood,” then click on “Request Permission.”

If you need an “emergency supply” permit, go to “Supplies,” then click on “Emergency Supply,” then pinpoint your destination on the map and click on “Request Permission.”

If you need a “temporary permit for a driver,” click on “Request a Temporary permit for a driver” and fill out the required information.

For unique situations during which people might need a movement permit, the Saudi Data and AI Authority advises the following:

For emergencies: You can use the regular “Supply” permit or “Emergency supply” permit, but you must adhere to the Ministry of Interior regulations.

For traveling to other neighborhoods or provinces due to a humanitarian situation or losing a loved one or a family emergency: You can apply for a permit from the Saudi Public Security’s online service (tanaqul.ecloud.sa).

