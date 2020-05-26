Coronavirus: Novavax starts Phase 1 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Novavax said on Monday it has started the Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate and has enrolled the trial’s first participants, with preliminary results slated for July.

The Maryland-based late-stage biotechnology company in April said it identified the candidate, NVX-CoV2373, with which it planned to use its Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section.

Adjuvants are mainly used to make vaccines induce a strong immune response, including through the greater production of antibodies, and provide longer-lasting protection against viral and bacterial infection.

Novavax said it expects preliminary immunogenicity and safety results from the trial in July.

The announcement comes as drug makers pause clinical trials for other ailments and race to find an antidote for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus which has infected more than 5.3 million people worldwide and killed over 343,000.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Novavax said, upon successful completion of Phase 1, the Phase 2 portion of the trial will be conducted in several countries, including the United States.

The Phase 2 trial will assess immunity, safety and COVID-19 disease reduction in a broader age range, Novavax said.

Last Update: 22:31 KSA 01:31 - GMT 22:31