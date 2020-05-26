Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to resume domestic flights starting May 31

Saudi Arabia will resume domestic flights within the Kingdom starting May 31 via its national airlines, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, more than two months since suspending local travel as part of measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“The resumption of domestic flights will be phased, to cover all domestic destinations within two weeks,” GACA said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

GACA said it will be working in coordination with airports, air carriers, and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet the demand in the local market.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Saudi Arabia suspended all domestic flights on March 20 as part of measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The authority completed its operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension of domestic flights, to ensure a safe travel journey for travelers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary precautions and health measures,” the civil aviation authority added.

Also on Tuesday, the Kingdom announced it will allow mosques to reopen for Friday prayers while confirming that public sector employees in Saudi Arabia will gradually return to their workplaces starting May 31 and fully by June 14

Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 1,931 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 76,726 and the death toll to 411.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Public sector in Saudi Arabia to gradually resume work starting May 31

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,931 new cases, 12 deaths

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows mosques to reopen for Friday prayers

Last Update: 20:01 KSA 23:01 - GMT 20:01