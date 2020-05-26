CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Spain calls for common EU border rules as lockdowns ease

Workers use measuring tape to check social distancing as they set up a terrace which will be allowed to open from May 25, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Plaza Mayor Square in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Madrid Tuesday 26 May 2020
Spain on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to set up common rules to open borders and reestablish the freedom of travel Schengen Area as different national coronavirus lockdowns are phased out.

“We have to work with our European partners to define the common rules that will allow us retake freedom of movement on European territory,” Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Cadena Ser radio station.

Even though EU countries have set different dates for reopening borders, there must be common principles and rules throughout the Schengen Area to open internal borders and set up rules for external borders, she said.

Last Update: 07:46 KSA 10:46 - GMT 07:46

