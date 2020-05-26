Coronavirus social distancing in Germany until June 29: Local media

Germany plans to extend social distancing until June 29, newspaper Bild cited a draft document that still needs to be approved by the federal states as saying.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for the German government said talks were ongoing.

Bild said meetings in public places would be limited to a maximum of 10 people or members of two households.



It said there would be no limits on the number of visitors allowed to visit people in their own homes but they must ensure that there is enough space for everyone to keep their distance from each other and make sure there is enough fresh air.

Last Update: 05:59 KSA 08:59 - GMT 05:59