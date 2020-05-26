CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Global fundraising for coronavirus vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion, EU says

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Brussels Tuesday 26 May 2020
A global campaign to fund the development of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has so far raised 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse pledging marathon led by EU Commission,” Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.



The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned, raised $8 billion from global leaders and other institutions on May 4, when it was launched.

