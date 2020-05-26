Global fundraising for coronavirus vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion, EU says

A global campaign to fund the development of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has so far raised 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday.
“Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse pledging marathon led by EU Commission,” Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.
— Ursula von der Leyen #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@vonderleyen) May 26, 2020
The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned, raised $8 billion from global leaders and other institutions on May 4, when it was launched. SHOW MORE
