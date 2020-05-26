Kuwait reports 608 new coronavirus infections, seven deaths

Kuwait reports 608 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 22,575 and the death toll to 172, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health.

In the past 24 hours, 685 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 7,306.

Out of the new cases, 200 were Indian residents, 146 were Kuwaiti citizens, 78 were Egyptian, 38 were from Bangladesh, and the rest were from different nationalities.

More than 276,000 tests have been conducted across the country since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry reported in a graph on its Twitter account.

The country's interior minister had said that the cabinet will announce on Thursday the details of a partial curfew and a plan for public life to return to normal gradually.

Kuwait had imposed a full-time curfew from May 10 to May 30 to help to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

