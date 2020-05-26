Qatar reports 1,742 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Qatar reported on Tuesday 1,742 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, bringing the total of infections in the country to 47,207 and the death toll to 28.
A total of 11,844 cases have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health ministry’s Twitter account, with 1,481 of them recovering in the past 24 hours.
Out of 196,411 tests conducted in the country, 3,927 were done in the past 24 hours.
Active cases rose to 35,335 in the Gulf country, while the number of people currently under acute hospital care rose to 1,859.
Nineteen people have been admitted into ICUs for treatment in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of ICU patients to 205.
Last Update: 11:55 KSA 14:55 - GMT 11:55